Hinds named to oversee local health department

Long time Gulf County health department worker Sarah Hinds has been chosen to lead the health departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Hinds' selection was announced last week by outgoing director Marsha Linderman who is retiring with her husband to Tallahassee.
Hinds has spent much of the past 10 years with the health department in Gulf County and was promoted to assistant director last year.
While she was working she also earned her masters degree in public health from the University of South Florida.
Franklin County commissioners were unanimous in their support for Hinds' selection and said they look forward to working with her.
