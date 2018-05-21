The Franklin County school district will be able to pay for the school resource officers that work at local schools, taking the expense off the county.
School superintendent Traci Moses said the district will receive about 307 thousand dollars in additional state funding this year earmarked for increased school security.
The money is being made available through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act which was signed by the governor in early March after a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.
The money will allow the Franklin County school district to pay the salaries for the three sheriff's deputies who work at the schools.
In the past the county commission has covered almost all of the cost as part of the sheriff's department budget.
Moses told commissioners that she appreciates the support that the county has given keeping our school safe and secure but she is also happy to give some money back.
With the next school year there will be officers at the Franklin county School, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School and at the old Browne Elementary school which houses the alternative school and soon the pre-kindergarten program.
Moses said some of the money will also have to fund some new positions required by the state including a district safety officer and a safety specialist.
