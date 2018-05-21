Monday, May 21, 2018
Community group hopes to work with school district to save streets and roads in Apalachicola
A newly formed community group called Happi hopes to make a deal with the Franklin County school board to protect a number of streets and alleys in the city of Apalachicola from development.
The Historic Apalachicola Plat Preservation, Inc. is offering to trade a a small house or piece of property in Apalachicola in exchange for 1.6 acres of streets and alleys that run through a proposed development called Denton Cove.
Denton Cove is a 52 unit complex proposed for more than a city block along 17th street and Avenue L near the old Apalachicola High school.
The school board is being asked to vacate streets and alleyways for the development to move forward.
The group said the school district can use the house for affordable teacher housing while HAPPI would preserve the streets and alleys as part of the historic grid of Apalachicola.
HAPPI believes the deal will help protect the historic nature of Apalachicola by protecting the City’s historic grid that was laid out in 1835 and is still mostly intact.
The proposal will be brought before the school board for the first time today during a special meeting at 5:45.
The meeting is open to the public – it will be held a the Franklin County School Board meeting room in Eastpoint.
