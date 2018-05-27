Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn has been appointed by the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee to lead the Subcommittee on Health

Congressman Dr. Neal Dunn, who represents our area, was appointed by House Veterans’ Affairs Committee to lead the Subcommittee on Health.
The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has oversight over the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In his capacity as Subcommittee Chairman, Dr. Dunn will oversee the Veterans Health Administration, which includes medical services, research, facilities, and compliance.
Dr. Dunn spent 11 years serving as a surgeon in the U.S. Army and has advocated for improving veterans health services since coming to Congress.
Congressman Dunn said as a doctor and Army veteran,he has seen firsthand the red tape our veterans face on a daily basis.
http://live.oysterradio.com/