Franklin County major crime rate up 10 percent in 2017

Franklin County’s major crime rate increased by about 10 percent last year according to the state’s annual crime report released this week by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The report includes crimes like murder, rape and aggravated assaults reported by city and county law enforcement from January through December, 2017.
State data shows that there were 184 major criminal offenses in Franklin County last year, up from 164 in 2016.
There were no murders in Franklin County last year.
There were 3 forcible rapes in 2017, up from 1 the year before.
The number of burglaries rose from 37 to 54, and the number of larcenies rose from 83 to 94.
There was 1 robbery last year, there were non the year before.
The number of motor vehicle thefts fell last year from 16 to 7.
Local law enforcement was able to solve about 51 percent of the crimes last year, down from about 60 percent the year before.
Gulf County also saw a slight increase in crime numbers last year.
The crime rate in Gulf County rose by about 5 percent.
There were 277 major crimes reported in Gulf County last year up from 269 the year before.
Wakulla County's major crime rate fell last year by about 16 percent.
If you would like to see the full 2017 uniform crime report for yourself, just follow the link we’ve set up on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
