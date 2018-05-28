Entire Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today

The Department of Agriculture will close the entire Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting at sunset on Monday because of heavy rainfall from subtropical storm Alberto.
The closed areas include #1601, 1611, 1622, 1632, 1642_
Area 1612 was closed on Sunday.
The closures are being done on an emergency basis due to the subtropical storm.
The areas will be reopened when the rain stops and sampling shows the water quality is acceptable for harvesting.
CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:_5/28/18____
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on _Monday May 28th, 2018_ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1601, 1611, 1622, 1632, 1642_Apalachicola Bay Shellfish Harvest Areas
Affected
Counties:
_____Franklin_______________
Basis for action:
Emergency closure due to Subtropical Storm Alberto
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/