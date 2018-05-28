Monday, May 28, 2018
Franklin County seeks money for sprinkler system for Fort Coombs Armory
The Franklin County commission continues to seek money to complete the renovations of the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
Last week the board agreed to seek state grant money to install a fire sprinkler system and to renovate the remaining windows in the in the Armory that have not been previously renovated.
The work is part of an ongoing project to renovate the Armory to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired – the front entrance has also been repaired and renovated..
Now the county needs to add a sprinkler system which is required by the state fire Marshall.
