Franklin County Emergency Management Notification 9 AM

Franklin County Emergency Management
850-653-8977
05/28/18 8:30 AM
Update on Subtropical Storm Alberto
The Storm Surge Watch South of Suwanee River has been discontinued.
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Suwannee River to Navarre Florida.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Suwannee River to the Mississippi/Alabama Border.
Alberto’s center is located near 28.6N 86.2W at 28/0900Z. Present movement toward the Northwest or 315 Degrees at 6KT. Estimated Minimum Central Pressure 990 MB. Max Sustained Winds 55KT with Gusts to 65KT.
Bridges will be closed when conditions are deemed unsafe. When Bridges are closed there will be NO TRAFFIC ALLOWED ON THE BRIDGE.
WATCHES, WARNINGS, & ADVISORIES:
Tropical Storm Warning
Storm Surge Watch
Flash Flood Warning
Rip Current Warning
Elevated Tornado Possibility
Franklin County is predicted to have up to a 4 ft. storm surge therefore it is imperative to remain diligently aware of the high tides in your area.
The following are the HIGH Tides for Franklin County:
Location
Date
Time
Height Ft
Time
Height Ft
Bald Point
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
1:37 AM
2:26 AM
3:08 AM
3:46 AM
2.5
2.6
2.7
2.8
1:28 PM
2:02 PM
2:34 PM
3:03 PM
3.1
3.2
3.3
3.3
Alligator Point
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
12:56 AM
1:45 AM
2:27 AM
3:05 AM
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
12:47 PM
1:21 PM
1:53 PM
2:22 PM
2.8
2.9
2.9
2.9
Carrabelle
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
2:06 AM
3:13 AM
4:08 AM
4:55 AM
1.9
2.1
2.2
2.2
12:35 PM
12:57 PM
1:20 PM
1:46 PM
2.4
2.6
2.6
2.7
Turkey Point
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
12:48 AM
1:37 AM
2:19 AM
2:57 AM
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.6
12:39 PM
1:13 PM
1:45 PM
2:14 PM
2.9
3.0
3.0
3.0
Dog Island
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
1:38 AM
2:45 AM
3:40 AM
4:27 AM
2.1
2.2
2.4
2.4
12:07 PM
12:29 PM
12:52 PM
1:18 PM
2.6
2.8
2.8
2.9
St. George Island
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
1:29 AM
2:36 AM
3:31 AM
4:18 AM
1.4
1.5
1.6
1.6
11:58 AM
12:20 PM
12:43 PM
1:09 PM
1.7
1.8
1.8
1.9
Cat Point
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
2:51 AM
3:58 AM
4:53 AM
5:40 AM
1.3
1.4
1.5
1.5
1:20 PM
1:42 PM
2:05 PM
2:31 PM
1.6
1.7
1.7
1.8
Apalachicola
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
3:31 AM
4:38 AM
5:33 AM
6:20 AM
1.2
1.3
1.4
1.4
2:00 PM
2:22 PM
2:45 PM
3:11 PM
1.5
1.6
1.6
1.7
West Pass
05/26/18
05/27/18
05/28/18
05/29/18
3:04 AM
4:11 AM
5:06 AM
5:53 AM
1.0
1.1
1.2
1.2
1:33 PM
1:55 PM
2:18 PM
2:44 PM
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.5
We are asking that all citizens who live along the coastline or are prone to surge or flooding to take precautionary measures. This includes but is not limited to:
1. Secure yard items such as chairs, umbrellas, etc.
2. Secure Boats and Vehicles – This includes moving to higher ground.
3. Make sure your disaster kit is ready and accessible.
4. Do Not Drive Cars Through Flooded Areas. If you see Flood Waters…..REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND AND DO NOT DROWN.
Please monitor the weather closely for the next several days.
There is an elevated risk of Rip Current for the next several days. Please Use Caution!
Franklin County Emergency Management continues to monitor this storm closely. If you have any questions:
· Visit our website at www.
franklinemergencymanagement. com
· Sign up for Alert Franklin.
· Be sure to LIKE our Facebook page for updates
· Call our Hotline at 850-653-8977
http://live.oysterradio.com/