The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) will offer a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshop in Apalachicola, Florida on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Apalachicola Community Center, 1 Bay Avenue.
This workshop is an excellent opportunity for mariners to gain hands-on training and experience with ocean survival equipment and techniques. Instructor Michael Lawson will cover emergency procedures drills; EPIRBs, signal flares, and mayday calls; man-overboard recovery and firefighting; flooding and damage control; dewatering pump, immersion suits and PFDs, helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship procedures, and cold-water survival skills. In addition, there will be an in-the-water skills practice session.
AMSEA’s Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshops meet the U.S. Coast Guard training requirements for drill conductors on commercial fishing vessels. This workshop is free to commercial fishermen, thanks to support from the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH), and the City of Apalachicola. The cost is $175 for all others. Interested mariners may register online at www.amsea.org or call (907) 747-3287.
