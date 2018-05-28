The Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club was recently recognized for its fundraising work to fight Alzheimer's disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association came to St. George Island on May 17th to present the Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club with a special award for leading the way in the Florida panhandle in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.
Amy Woodland, from the Alabama/North Florida Alzheimer’s Association office told the Parrot Heads that the Association was very impressed, and appreciative of, their fund raising efforts to date, and looked forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship for many years to come.
Accepting the award on behalf of the Parrot Head Club, were Vice President, Allison Moore and President, Jeff Moore along with several other members of the club.
The Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club is currently planning its next Alzheimer's fundraiser called “The Longest Day.”
The event will be held on Saturday, June the 23rd around Doc Meyers Island Pub and Tiki Bar on St. George Island.
The event includes a “FINS UP!” 5K RUN and WALK., a Corn Hole tournament, a GIANT waterslide, a PUTT-PUTT green, face painting, a dunk tank, and a 5 O’Clock Somewhere” Party.
Local businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact the Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club by calling 323-1446.
https://www.facebook.com/ForgottenCoastParrotHeadClub/
http://live.oysterradio.com/