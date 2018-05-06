Sunday, May 6, 2018

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: WILLIAMS COVERED BOAT LIFT
Location Id: 364134
Location Name: 881 WEST BAYSHORE DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 364134-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: DOG ISLAND YACHT CLUB
Location Id: 364162
Location Name: DOG ISLAND YACHT CLUB
County: Franklin
Application Number: 364162-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Air - Title V Operation Permit
Project Name: TV PERMIT RENEWAL
Location Id: 1290003
Location Name: ST. MARKS POWDER
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 1290003-027

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



