Friday, May 4, 2018
Parks and Rec plans to resurface SGI basketball court
The County Parks and Rec Department said it hopes to resurface the basketball court on St. George Island in the near future.
Parks and Rec director Fonda Davis said the court, which is by the St. George Island lighthouse, is in pretty rough shape and needs to be resurfaced and the cracks patched.
The repairs will likely cost about 8000 dollars.
If parks and rec can find the money in this year's budget the work will happen soon, if not they will seek funding in next year's budget.
The new budget year begins October the 1st.
