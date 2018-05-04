Franklin County working with school district on hurricane evacuation plans

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday signed an agreement that will allow the county to continue to use school buses to help residents during evacuations.
The updated Memorandum of Agreement with the Franklin County Schools insures that transportation will be available for people in the county who otherwise have no means or are incapable of driving themselves.
They are generally evacuated out of county to Leon High school in Tallahassee.
The agreement has been in place since 2005 but has to be updated to make sure it meets the requirements of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
When the buses are used for evacuation, the county pays the school district and FEMA reimburses the county for the costs.
