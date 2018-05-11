FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

DAISY is a 5 year old Labrador Retriever and the sweetest, most gentle dog you could ever want. She is great with kids and other dogs and will make a wonderful family pet or companion for a senior citizen. This sweet girl is looking for a loving home where she can be someone's special friend.
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
