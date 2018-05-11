FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report April 20, 2018 through April 26, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
April 20, 2018 through April 26, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officers Richardson and Sauls were conducting an oyster detail in the Eastpoint Area. They saw a vessel returning from oystering. As the vessel approached the ramp the officers saw a female subject onboard throw a bag of oysters into the water. The subject later admitted to throwing the oysters overboard to avoid inspection. The subject was cited for interference with an FWC officer.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Wilkenson was on vessel patrol conducting boating safety and fisheries inspections in the Intracoastal Waterway (Santa Rosa Sound) near the Navarre causeway. The officer saw a vessel with two occupants actively fishing with rods and reels. The fisheries inspection revealed there was an oversized red drum, measuring 30” in total length. The vessel’s owner/operator was cited and issued a notice to appear citation.
Officer Nichols responded to a bear nuisance complaint in the Navarre area. A homeowner called the Tallahassee Regional Community Center to report that a bear had remained on his property for the entire day and night. When the officer arrived, he contacted the homeowner and saw the bear by the base of an oak tree. Officer Nichols hazed the bear to run the bear back into the woods. The officer inspected the homeowner’s property to determine what caused the bear to come to his residence. Officer Nichols saw household garbage contents strewn in the wooden area next to the homeowner’s residence. The officer determined the household garbage came from the homeowner’s garbage can. The homeowner was educated on the laws in securing food attractant and garbage cans. The homeowner was issued a non-compliance letter.
WALTON COUNTY
Officer White was patrolling Eglin Air Force Base Wildlife Management Area and discovered subjects hunting in a closed portion of the Choctaw East Unit. Officer White identified three subjects that had not checked the status of the unit prior to entering the closed portion to turkey hunt. All three subjects were cited for entering a daily closed area.
Officer Bradshaw organized a targeted enforcement detail for Point Washington Wildlife Management Area to deter destruction and driving on closed roads. Multiple citations and warnings were issued for driving in prohibited areas.
Lieutenant Hollinhead and Officer Letcher stopped a vehicle after it was observed in a prohibited area and discovered a passenger was in possession of cannabis. The driver was issued a warning for the WMA violation and the passenger was charged for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.
Officer White and Reserve Officer Hahr were checking the Pilcher Park Boat Ramp on Choctawhatchee River when Officer Hahr saw a bag of cannabis in plain view in a vehicle. The driver and an occupant were later identified and questioned when they returned to their vehicle. After questioning, the driver was cited for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.
Lieutenant Hollinhead was patrolling along a property boundary on Nokuse Plantation and heard several gun shots. While approaching several subjects he saw one of them on the plantation property. It was later determined the subject had climbed over the fence boundary and entered the property. The subject was cited for trespassing.
Lieutenant Clark responded to a complaint of a homeless individual that set up a campsite in a restricted area of the sand dunes at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. A Department of Environmental Protection biologist saw a pop-up style tent along with trash strewn out around the camp site. The park staff was provided a description of the individual and was able to locate him at the last beach tram pick-up point. Lieutenant Clark arrived on-scene and contacted the individual. It was determined the individual entered the park illegally and set up a tent site in an unauthorized protected/restricted preserved area of the state park. The individual was issued a trespass warning and was cited accordingly for illegal entry, illegal camp site and entering through a posted shorebird protection area.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officers Brooks and Rockwell attended an outdoor education class for Baker High School. The officers brought a vessel and talked about the importance of boating safety and life jackets with the upcoming boating season. The officers also answered many questions about hunting safety and regulations. The officers explained the process of how to become a FWC officer. There were 65 students in attendance.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Land had a vessel on display at shoreline park where he interacted with over 120 students from Gulf Breeze Middle School. Officer Land educated students about the role and responsibilities of an FWC officer. He had boating safety items on display and explained the importance of safe boating. He answered questions from students regarding boating rules, resource regulations, and public safety concerns. He also informed students of the steps required to become an FWC officer.
