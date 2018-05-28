Franklin County needs is looking for volunteers to serve on the County Planning and Zoning Board.
The Planning and Zoning board is a 9 member board that makes recommendations to the county commission on almost all local zoning issues.
The board also allows for 2 alternates.
At this time the county needs people to fill the “at-large” seat as well as the seats reserved for seafood dealers, real estate and science.
The board also needs another alternate who only has to attend if one of the members can't make a meeting.
County commissioners are actively seeking new members; anyone interested should call County Coordinator Michael Moron at 653-9783.
