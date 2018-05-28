Monday, May 28, 2018
Wakulla County is looking for two residents who would be willing to serve on the county’s Code Enforcement Board
Wakulla County is looking for two residents who would be willing to serve on the county’s Code Enforcement Board.
The Code Enforcement Board has 7 members who rule on alleged violations of Wakulla County Land Development Code, as well as wetland violations and zoning violations.
Anyone can serve, as long as you live in Wakulla County.
The best candidates will be in the construction industry and can be builders, architects, engineers, or general contractors.
It is a volunteer position and you do have to make the meetings which are generally the second Wednesday of every month at 5:30p.m.
Citizens wishing to serve should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Code Enforcement Board and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience.
Applications are being taken through Friday, June the 1st.
You can email your information to Somer Pell at spell@mywakulla.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/