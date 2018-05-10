Franklin County provides letter of support to WeatherSTEM

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to write a letter of support for a company called WeatherSTEM which installs weather monitoring stations at various locations around the state.
Franklin County currently has three WeatherSTEM stations installed; there is one on the Eastpoint fishing pier, one at the Franklin County School and one at the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.
The WeatherSTEM system provides real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.
It tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions as well as a video stream showing the status of the bay.
And it provides a daily sunrise picture.
The company would like to install more weather stations on state owned bridges which is why they are seeking letters of support from counties where the stations are already used.
If you would like to access any of the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County just go on-line to https://franklin.weatherstem.com/
Or if you have a smartphone or tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can download from the app store or googleplay.
