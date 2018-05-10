Franklin County's solar co-op moving forward

Franklin County's solar co-op is now up and running and ready to help local people adopt solar power for their homes and businesses.
If you are interested in learning more about the new solar co-op, come out for the free presentation in Carrabelle this afternoon.
The event will be held at 5:30 PM at the Carrabelle Senior Center.
The Franklin Solar Co-Op project provides homeowners with information and technical support, and puts out formal bids to licensed solar contractors.
Franklin and Bay County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the solarunitedneighbors.org.
By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group participants and solar experts.
The group plans to begin seeking bids from qualified installers very soon but say people can still join the co-op through July the 10th and still take advantage of the lower prices.
They expect the installation work to begin this fall.
