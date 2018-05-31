Franklin EOC urges Franklin County residents to get a re-entry tag

Hurricane season begins on June the 1st and the Franklin County Emergency Management Office is urging Franklin County residents to get their re-entry tags.
The tags can be a big help after an evacuation especially if you live on Alligator Point or St. George Island which are most likely to evacuate during a major storm.
The are designed to help law enforcement identify you as a county resident and shows in which town you live so you can get back to your home more quickly.
If you don’t have the tag, you’ll likely have to wait longer while officers verify that you are a county resident.
You can pick up a re-entry tag at the Emergency Management office at the Apalachicola Airport.
You simply need to bring a photo ID like a driver’s license and proof of residence like a utility bill.
The Emergency Management Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 till 4:30.
You can also fill out the form on-line at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com and have the tags mailed to you.
