The Franklin-Bay Solar Co-op recently selected Compass Solar Energy out of Pensacola to install solar panels for the group.
Co-op participants selected Compass Solar Energy through a competitive bidding process over two other firms.
The company was chosen for its experience, warranties, and competitive pricing.
The Franklin Solar Co-Op project was created last year to provide local homeowners with information and technical support, and to put out formal bids to licensed solar contractors.
By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group participants and solar experts.
The co-op currently has about 60 members and is open to new participants until July 10th.
Residents of Franklin and Bay Counties interested in joining the co-op can sign up at www.solarunitedneighbors.org.
The co-op is free to join and joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels.
