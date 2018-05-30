FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Smalltooth Sawfish Rostrum
Smalltooth sawfish in Florida waters give birth primarily in April and May. Females can give birth to approximately 7–14 young measuring 2 to 2.7 feet long.
Prior to birth, the calcified teeth on the rostrum (saw) are covered in tissue to prevent injury to siblings and the mother. The tissue covering the teeth completely disappears about two weeks after birth so the young sawfish can feed effectively and defend themselves.
