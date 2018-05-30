Franklin-Bay Solar Co-op selects Compass Solar Energy to serve group

The Franklin-Bay Solar Co-op has selected Compass Solar Energy to install solar panels for the 60-participant group. Co-op participants selected Compass Solar Energy through a competitive bidding process over two other firms.
Solar United Neighbors expands access to solar by educating Florida residents about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Florida’s solar policies and its community of solar supporters.
Co-op participants selected Compass Solar Energy for their company experience, warranties, and competitive pricing.
“The selection committee worked diligently to compare the specifics for each company,” said co-op participant and selection committee member Katharine Davis “We took detailed notes and discussed similarities and differences to lead us to the best choice for our co-op.”
“We’ve been eagerly waiting to see solar flourish in the “Sunshine State” and are thankful to Franklin-Bay members, Solar United Neighbors, and the countless early adopters who are making this happen,” said Dan Gardner VP of Business Development at Compass Solar Energy.
The co-op is open to new participants until July 10. Residents of Franklin and Bay Counties interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the co-op web page.
The co-op is free to join. Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Compass Solar Energy will provide each co-op participant with an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save off the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group participants and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.
Solar United Neighbors supports solar co-ops across the country. These co-ops are a part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar as the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment and advocate for fair solar policies. Those interested in supporting the organizations’ work and becoming a member can do so at their website.
