Report storm damage to the Franklin County Emergency Management Office

Now that subtropical storm Alberto has passed the local emergency management office is trying to get an idea of what damage was done to local homes.
If you have damages to your primary residence, please go to www.franklinemergencymanagement.com to report these damages.
They will need your name, address, contact information and photos of the damage.
Please do not include damage to seawalls, piers, secondary homes, or rentals – this is only for your primary home.
Again the website is www.franklinemergencymanagement.com.
