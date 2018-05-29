Search is on for new Franklin County TDC administrator

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is looking for a new administrator.
Long-time administrator Curt Blair announced his plans to retire at the end of his current contract term, which is September 30th.
He made the announcement at the TDC's January meeting.
Mr. Blair has served as the TDC Administrator since 2007 and was a major contributor to the establishment of the Tourist Development Council’s programs in Franklin County.
The TDC and County are now beginning a search for Mr. Blair’s successor.
The Tourist Development Council was created in 2004 to help increase tourism to Franklin County – it's funded through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
The money supports local projects from renovations to the Coombs Armory to boat ramps and beach park improvements along with out of area marketing to promote tourism in Franklin County.
