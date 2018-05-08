The Supporters of St. Vincent National Wildlife Reserve invite you to adopt a sea turtle nest

The Supporters of St. Vincent National Wildlife Reserve have started their annual “adopt a sea turtle nest” program to increase awareness of the annual sea turtle nesting season.
Sea turtle nesting season has already begun and lasts through October.
For $25 you can “adopt” a sea turtle nest on St. Vincent Island which gets you an “adoption certificate”, a photo of the nest, and a complete activity report at the end of the nesting season.
You also get to name a “mama” turtle and all donors are also recognized in the Supporter’s newsletter.
The $25 donation helps pay for the cost of the wire cages, supplies, and fuel for the patrol vehicles which go out several times a week to look for new turtle nests.
If you have an interest in adopting a sea turtle nest this season, you can visit the website www.stvincentfriends.com or e-mail the Supporters of St. Vincent National Wildlife Reserve at stvincentislandfriends@gmail.com
https://www.stvincentfriends.com/sea-turtle-adoption-program
