Wakulla County oystermen and commercial fishermen opposed proposed aquaculture expansion

The state of Florida is planning to increase the number of oyster and clam leases in Alligator Harbor and the Ochlockonee Bay – and two groups in Wakulla county say they are not needed.
The state plans to expand the existing leases in Alligator Harbor by 41 acres and add an additional 131 acres of leases in the Ochlockonee Bay.
The state began allowing aquaculture leases in Alligator Harbor in 2002 to allow local seafood workers to grow clams commercially.
A few year later they expanded the program so that lease holders could use the entire water column to grow oysters.
The expansion in the Ochlockonee Bay is opposed by the Wakulla Commercial Fishermen’s Association and the Wakulla County oyster farmers – two groups that don't always see eye to eye.
Wakulla County Fisherman's Association president John Taylor said leases are sitting idle along Wakulla County’s coastline and other leases are failing so why add more acres of oyster leases in the mouth of Ochlockonee Bay that may harm commercial and recreational fishing, crabbing, boating, tarpon breeding areas and property values?
According to the fisherman's association, 58 existing leases in Wakulla county waters have not been used for three consecutive years and 16 existing leases planted no oysters in 2017
Jack Rudloe of the Gulf Marine Specimen Institute in Panacea, said pollution in the bay is also an issue.
Oysters filter pollution, but fertilizer from coastal development and upstream agriculture are heavy pollutants that could threaten the oysters.
Both groups plan to meet on May the 15th at 6 PM in Sopchoppy, and have invited state Aquaculture officials to attend to discuss their concerns.
Franklin County Commissioners have also expressed concerns about the proposed expansion in Alligator Harbor.
Their primary worry is that Franklin county commercial fishermen should be given the first selection of the leases before opening them up to out of county fishermen.
The board would also expect the state to provide a better boat ramp to service the leases as the current launch sites don't have parking or other amenities needed to support the number of farmers who might begin working there.
