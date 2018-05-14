Monday, May 14, 2018
Work begins this week on a new sidewalk and bike path project in Eastpoint.
Work begins this week on a new sidewalk and bike path project in Eastpoint.
The project will add a sidewalk and bike path from the intersection of Hickory Dip Road and North Bayshore Drive to the St. George Island bridge.
A company called Genesis Consulting out of Tallahassee was hired to design the bike path and “M of Tallahassee” was selected for the construction.
The state is paying over 400 thousand dollars to build the path.
Drivers are urged to watch out for workers while the construction is ongoing, especially on South Bayshore Drive.
The speed limit on north and south bayshore drives is 35 miles an hour.
http://live.oysterradio.com/