Check out some of our local trails for hiking, biking, kayaking and more

Saturday was National Trails Day, so you might want to celebrate by taking advantage of some of the hiking and paddling trails in the area.
Florida boasts more than 4,000 miles of trails for walking, biking, hiking or riding.
And there are quite a few trails in Gulf and Franklin Counties that you can try out and not all of them require that you walk.
There’s the Ochlockonee River Canoe Trail it stretches from Franklin County through Liberty, Gulf and Leon Counties.
There’s also the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park near Port St. Joe which also provides trails for biking, canoeing or kayaking, and three nature trails for hiking and wildlife viewing.
There’s a trail running through the State Park on St. George Island – as well as miles of trails in the Tate’s Hell State Forest.
If you mind driving a little bit check out the Torreya State Trails in Liberty County which include the bluffs of Florida’s largest river, the Apalachicola.
