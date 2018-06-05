Locale Extension programs recognized for publishing, program promotion, educational materials and leadership

Workers with the University of Florida Extension Program recently took home some big honors during the Association of Natural Resource Extension Professionals awards.The awards recognize Extension program staff for their work to ensure the sustainability of fisheries, wildlife, forests and more in the Sunshine State.
Faculty members with the University of Florida Extension program recently swept the awards, taking home 12 of 21 possible honors - Winners were recognized for their achievements in publishing, program promotion, educational materials and leadership..
That includes Erik Lovestrand and Michelle Huber at the Extension office in Apalachicola who received a bronze award for the promotional materials they created for the local Sea Turtle Lighting Retrofits program which helps owners of coastal properties retrofit their beach-front lighting to be sea turtle friendly.
Erik Lovestrand also won a gold award for “Oysters for the Future,” a series of short publications that highlight key ecological and human factors important to the long-term sustainability of the valuable oyster fishery.
Scott Jackson, Victor Blanco, Rebecca Burton and Savanna Barry with Florida Sea Grant received a silver award for their Bay Scallop season kick-off live stream which provided information for the fishing public interested in scalloping.
http://live.oysterradio.com/