The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a free Women’s Fishing Clinic on St. George Island on Saturday, June the 9th.
Lessons include knot tying, cast netting, rod and reel rigging, marine fish and habitat identification, catch-and-release techniques and more.
Participants will also learn the basics of environmental stewardship, fishing ethics, safety and the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems.
If conditions allow, women will have the opportunity to practice their newly learned skills by fishing from shore.
Advance registration is required.
To register or get more information, email Heather Sneed at Heather.Sneed@MyFWC.com.
