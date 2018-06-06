Florida set another tourism record in the first quarter of 2018.
According to VISIT FLORIDA ,33.2 million people visited the Sunshine State between January and March of this year.
That's a 7.4 percent increase over the same period in 2017.
The numbers include 29.1 million domestic visitors, 2.7 million overseas visitors and 1.4 million Canadian visitors.
Florida’s tourism industry supports 1.5 million jobs across the state
Governor Rick Scott hopes to keep the visitor's coming.
He said we will continue developing more innovative and cutting-edge marketing programs to build on this success across the country and across the world.
