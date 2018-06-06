Gov. Scott Announces Two License-Free Fishing Weekends in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that June 2nd and 3rd will be a license-free saltwater fishing weekend, and June 9th and 10th will be a license-free freshwater fishing weekend for Florida residents and visitors. Fishing licenses are not required on these weekends.
Governor Scott said, “Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World, and taking advantage of these license-free fishing weekends is the perfect opportunity for Floridians and their families to get outdoors. I appreciate the hard work of FWC to ensure that Florida remains the Fishing Capital of the World.”
Bo Rivard, Chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said, “Summertime in the Sunshine State is great for getting on or near the water. I hope the different opportunities to fish license-free during the next two weekends will inspire new anglers to give it a try. Established anglers, I encourage you to take a friend or family member out and introduce them to the Fishing Capital of the World!”
FWC offers eight total license-free fishing days each year. Bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these days. To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.
