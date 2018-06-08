Florida's 40 day red snapper season starts Monday

Florida's red snapper recreational fishing season will open on June the 11th.
This year's season is 40 days and closes on July 21st.
Anglers fishing from private recreational boats will need to have their recreational saltwater fishing license and will also need to have the Gulf Reef Fish Angler on their license.
You can get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler printed on a license at no cost at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location where you can purchase a fishing license
This recreational season is for those fishing for red snapper from private recreational vessels.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit are also included but are limited to targeting reef fish in Gulf state waters only.
The federal season for for-hire operations with federal reef fish permits starts June 1st and runs through July 21st.
The size limit for red snapper in the Gulf is 16 inches total length and the daily bag limit is 2 per person.
http://live.oysterradio.com/