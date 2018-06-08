Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

PIPPIE is a 9 month old Rat Terrier/Chihuahua mix. She is very nervous around strangers but once she knows you, will jump on your lap and crawl up to your shoulder for a kiss and a cuddle. We are looking for a quiet home for her with no small children. If you can provide such a home, please come by to meet this little lady.
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
