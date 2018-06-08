Gulf recreational red snapper season opens Monday; are you ready?

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Recreational anglers are gearing up in anticipation of the 2018 red snapper season, which starts June 11 in Gulf state and federal waters off Florida for those fishing from private vessels. Are you ready to go?
When prepping your boat and tackle box, make sure you have Gulf Reef Fish Angler on your license before heading out. You can get this mandatory no-cost designation at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or anywhere you can buy a license.
Charge your phone and download the new iAngler Gulf Red Snapper app before going too, that way you can report your catch info from your boat or after you return. If you are fishing with a hired guide or charter captain, ask your captain to report your trip for you using the charter version of the app.
These two programs help improve data and help ensure it is more accurate, precise and timely.
Learn more about the season, the survey and the app at MyFWC.com/Snappers.
Interested in the Atlantic red snapper season? Visit http://sero.nmfs.noaa.gov/
