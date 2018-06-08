Gulf Red Snapper season opens June 11th

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Gulf Red Snapper Anglers:
For anglers fishing from private recreational vessels, the recreational red snapper season starts June 11 in Gulf state and federal waters and will remain open through July 20, closing July 21. For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit may also participate in this season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in state waters only.
The federal season for for-hire operations with federal reef fish permits starts June 1 and runs through July 21, closing July 22.
Anglers fishing from private recreational boats will need to have their recreational saltwater fishing license (unless exempt) and will need to have Gulf Reef Fish Angler on their license (includes those that are exempt) to target red snapper or other certain reef fish in Gulf state and federal waters (excluding Monroe County). You can get this printed on a license at no cost atGoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit and plan to target red snapper and other reef fish species will need to have State Gulf Reef Fish Charter on their license to target red snapper and other reef fish in Gulf state waters (excluding Monroe County). This can be done at no cost at a local tax collector’s office.
See FAQs on this season by visiting MyFWC.com/Snappers by clicking on “Learn more.”
