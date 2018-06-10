Port St. Joe man killed in afternoon crash

A Port St. Joe man was killed in a 2 vehicle accident in Mexico Bach on Saturday afternoon.
The Highway patrol said a 61 year old man from Port St. Joe was killed after his Toyota Tundra veered into the opposing lane and slammed into another car.
His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
The man was headed west on Highway 98 and was near the 19th street intersection in Mexico Beach at about 2:15 Saturday afternoon when his car went into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Ford Escape driven by Rachel Bundy of Panama City.
Investigators said they do not what caused the vehicle to leave its lane.
Bundy was uninjured as were her two teenage daughters.
The Port St. Joe driver was taken to Sacred Heart hospital on the Gulf on Port St. Joe but did not survive his injuries.
