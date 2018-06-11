Franklin County seeks repayment from previous Supervisor of Elections

Franklin county commissioners are still trying to recoup about 3000 dollars they say was overpaid to the previous Supervisor of Elections.
Miss Jackel served at the elections supervisor until January of 2017.
The over-payment was discovered last October by the county's auditors and Pinki was contacted to discuss repayment.
As of last week the money had still not been repaid and county commissioners say this has been dragging on too long.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said she has never seen a case like this before.
She said she does not know why this is taking so long but she said Miss Jackel needs to be given a date to repay the money or the county needs to take her to court.
County attorney Michael Shuler said because of the amount is question the issue would go through small claims court.
