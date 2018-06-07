Franklin County Commission defends evacuation decision

Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday defended the mandatory evacuation that was called for Subtropical storm Alberto.
Commissioners say they have heard a lot of criticism for the decision requiring the evacuation of the county's barrier islands and Alligator Point but feel the decision was the right one.
Franklin County was the only Florida county to call for a mandatory evacuation and since the storm arrived on Memorial Day weekend it caused a lot of upheaval.
Commission Chairman Smokey Parrish said county policy gives him and the Emergency Management Director the power to call an evacuation and the decision was made using the best information available.
And it was not made alone, there were also representatives from the Health Department , FWC, and even a real estate person to offer assistance.
He pointed out that the Emergency Management Office had better information earlier than the public and they knew that the winds would get strong enough to close the St. George Island bridge and water action could have eroded Alligator Point Road.
Their concern was that Memorial Day tourists could get stranded on the island or Alligator Point.
And while the storm finally landed west of here, Franklin County was in the storm's path when the decision to evacuate was made.
Commissioner Parrish did say he would be willing to change the procedure and maybe require a decision by the full county commission for future storms but the rest of the board rejected that proposal.
Commissioners said they feel that the protocol has worked for 20 years and they feel it worked well here too.
The last thing they want to do is convene an emergency meeting during a strong storm.
Commission Cheryl Sanders said that it is the commission's job to protect the people and she's sorry if it inconvenienced some people – but it is better to err on the side of caution.
Commissioner Noah Lockley said he's sorry if some people lost some money but he will never put money in front of lives.
