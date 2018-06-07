Franklin County is reminding a local garbage company that if it wants to work here it has to follow county rules.
Commissioners this week voted to have the county attorney write a letter to WastePro – reminding it that by county ordinance trash that is picked up in Franklin County has to be taken to the Franklin County landfill so the county can collect the tipping fees.
A large portion of the landfill budget is funded through those fees.
Solid Waste Director Fonda Davis said WastePro has been taking some of Franklin County's trash to Gulf County where WastePro operates the transfer station – and that is not allowed.
WastePro operated the transfer station in Franklin County for nearly 20 years but ended that contact last October.
Franklin county has been operating the transfer station since then and Fonda said the county spent a lot of money bringing it up to speed – and those tipping fees are what will help keep it running.
He said the county needs to hold WastePro's feet to the fire.
County commissioners agreed; Cheryl Sanders said what is in the ordinance goes and WastePro will have to abide by it.
http://live.oysterradio.com/