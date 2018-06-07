Go Fish This Summer! - Mexico Beach E-Newsletter for June

|
FISHING TIME!
Mexico Beach is known for quite a few things, and one of those is the amazing fishing we have here. From the shore to the pier, the canal to the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, fishing is one of the great activities that you can enjoy while visiting us. For the experienced angler, the Mexico Beach Marina is ready to outfit you and your tackle box with the latest gear. For those looking to dabble in the sport, we have some wonderful captains willing to show you a day on the water. And the city pier is free-yep, that's right-no license required! The City has also just opened a fish-cleaning station for public use at the boat ramp. So grab your friends, load up the car, and enjoy one of Mexico Beach's greatest pastimes. We're sure you'll have a fishing story or two to tell when you get back home.
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month we had a beach rental certificate from High Tide Beach Service up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Steve Penland from Opelika, Alabama. Congratulations, Steve!
JUNE GIVEAWAY
This month we are giving away a gift certificate to the Grove of Mexico Beach. This wonderful shop is full of nautical curiosities, local art, home decor, and accessories; it's a great place to explore and purchase a gift or two. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com
) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
This month we are delighted to introduce three lovely couples who came to our beach to celebrate their weddings. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
JAY AND AMY
Jay and Amy came all the way from Baltimore, Maryland, to celebrate their wedding. It was a fun and romantic ceremony and we wish them all the best. Congratulations, Jay and Amy!
WAYNE AND NADINE
Wayne and Nadine came here from Pelham, Alabama, for their special day. The skies were clear and the weather ideal for their beautiful day. Congratulations, Wayne and Nadine!
WAYNE AND MISTY
Wayne and Misty chose our beach for their nuptials. After a short rain delay, they were rewarded with a rainbow to commemorate the lovely ceremony. Congratulations, Wayne and Misty!
MEXICO BEACH 18TH ANNUAL
PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
April 1–July 31
|The Mexico Beach 18th Annual Photography Contest began April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. You can either drop your photos off at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center or mail them in. A complete form can be found online at MexicoBeach.com. There is no fee to enter and the contest is open to all ages.
MEXICO BEACH FARMER'S & CRAFT MARKET
June 9
|The Mexico Beach Farmer's and Craft Market will take place on June 9 at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in Mexico Beach. The market will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CDT). Spend the morning browsing the booths with a variety of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more. The market is a great place to pick up a unique Father's Day present!
GOLLYWHOPPER CLASSIC
June 23
|This is the first tournament of the summer! The GollyWhopper Classic will be held on June 23, 2018. The Captain's Party will take place on Friday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. Winning fish will be determined in the Red Snapper, Grouper, King Mackerel, and Lionfish divisions. There will also be a Spearfishing Division and a Kid's Division (14 & under). Weigh-in will be held at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center on June 23 from 3:30 p.m. till 5:30 p.m. There will be live music and food for both the Captain's Party and the Weigh-In. Come enjoy this fun event-whether you're participating or just watching the weigh-in. For more information or to register, click here.
BEST BLAST ON THE BEACH
July 4
|We start the day off with our annual Sandy Shoes 5K Fun Run. The race starts at 7:00 a.m.at Under the Palms Park, located on the corner of 7th Street & Maryland. Registration is now open! Then, it's on to the second event for the day-our Kids Fishing Rodeo, which will take place at the end of Canal Parkway at 9:30 a.m.This event is open to any child from the ages of 2 to 14 and it's free! Each angler will receive a participation prize and lunch. No registration is needed; just show up with your fishing gear and bait and be ready to have fun. Lastly, what would the Fourth of July be without a fireworks show? Our Best Blast on the Beach show, which is shot from the City Pier and can be seen anywhere in Mexico Beach, will be a sight to see! The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and will be a delight for both the young and the old. Make your plans today to spend July 4th with us.
MEXICO BEACH OFFSHORE CLASSIC
July 27-28
|The 14th Annual Mexico Beach Offshore Classic is set for July 27-28! This two-day pelagic fishing tournament will give out cash prizes. Anglers have opportunities to catch the big one in three fishing categories: Kingfish, Dolphin, and Wahoo. The Captain's Party will kick off this event on Thursday, July 26 at the El Governor Motel. The fishing starts bright and early on Friday, July 27 and on Saturday, July 28. Weigh-ins for both days will take place at the Mexico Beach Marina.
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here
or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
MARINATED SHRIMP
|We're famous in this part of the country for our shrimp! So here's a recipe that you will enjoy. We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds steamed large shrimp, peeled
1 ½ cups white vinegar
1 cup vegetable oil
½ cup sugar
¼ cup capers, drained
1 ½ teaspoons celery salt
½ to 1 teaspoon salt
1 medium red onion, sliced into rings
PREPARATION
Combine vinegar, capers, celery salt, vegetable oil, sugar, and salt in shallow dish. Place the shrimp and onion in alternating layers in the marinade. Cover and chill up to 24 hours, turning often. Drain shrimp mixture and discard the marinating liquid. Serve and enjoy.
WISDOM FOR EVERYDAY LIFE
—No one ever says, "It's only a game" when their team is winning.
—Why is it that at class reunions you feel younger than everyone else looks?
—The nicest thing about the future is that it always starts tomorrow.
—Seat belts are not as confining as wheelchairs.
—There are no new sins; the old ones just get more publicity.
—A good time to keep your mouth shut is when you're in deep water.
—There are worse things than getting a call for a wrong number at 4 a.m.-for example, it could be the right number.
—Be careful about reading the fine print; there's no way you're going to like it.
—If you don't have a sense of humor, you probably don't have any sense at all.
—No one has more driving ambition than the teenage boy who wants to buy a car.
—Always be yourself; the people that matter don't mind and the ones that mind don't matter.