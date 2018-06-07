Thursday, June 7, 2018
People in Carrabelle will find it more difficult to recycle for the near future.
The recycling center at the Carrabelle Municipal Complex has been removed while a summer youth program is held at the location.
The solid waste department is looking for another location for the recycling bins and hope to have them in place as soon as possible.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said she has already received phone calls and been approached at the grocery store by people concerned that the bins have been moved.
Franklin County residents can recycle cardboard, newspaper, plastic, aluminum, tin & glass at a number of locations in the county including Vrooman Park in Eastpoint; There are also recycling bins at St. James Bay.
The St. George Island recycling bins are on Bayshore Drive just past 2nd street, in Apalachicola there are recycling bins on Commerce Street.
Franklin County has closed the recycling centers at Alligator Point and Lanark Village because people were using the recycling bins to dump their household trash.
That problem has become bad enough that the county has discussed ending the county recycling program altogether.
The county has discussed mandatory garbage pickup, which would likely alleviate the problem of illegal dumping, but have so far failed to adopt the rule.
