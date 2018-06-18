Monday, June 18, 2018
Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to a time extension for the sidewalk project in Eastpoint.
County coordinator Michael Moron said because of advertising and other issues the Bayshore drive sidewalk project started behind schedule and will not be finished by June 30th.
The county extended the completion date to October 11th.
Work on the sidewalk began in Mid-May and has been moving quickly.
The project will add a sidewalk from the intersection of Hickory Dip Road and North Bayshore Drive to the St. George Island bridge – it includes curbs and landscaping.
Much of the work on North Bayshore Drive is already complete..
The state is spending over 400 thousand dollars ton the sidewalk project.
Drivers are urged to watch out for workers while the construction is ongoing, especially on South Bayshore Drive.
The speed limit on north and south Bayshore drives is 35 miles an hour.
