The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has launched a new website to help Florida businesses prepare for and recover from hurricanes and other disasters.
The site is called www.FloridaDisaster.biz.
The site includes a disaster planning toolkit to help businesses prepare for hurricanes as well as critical disaster updates from the State Emergency Operations Center to keep businesses informed during emergencies.
There is also a business Damage Assessment Survey to help businesses get back up and running after an emergency.
Governor Rick Scott said the website will help businesses make safe and informed decisions for themselves, their employees and their customers.
