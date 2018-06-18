Franklin County continued to enjoy one of the lowest unemployment rates in Florida in May.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent last month, that's up slightly from 2.8 percent in April.
Only 4 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's ast month.
140 people were looking for work in Franklin County in May, up from 134 people the month before while the workforce increased by 58 people.
Gulf County's unemployment fell last month to 3.1 percent – there were 190 people looking for work in Gulf County in May.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent; Liberty County unemployment fell to 3.5 percent.
