Franklin County Commissioners last week were given a short class on Amendment 2 which will go before the voters this November.
Amendment 2 is a proposal to cap the amount that property taxes can be raised on non-homesteaded properties in Florida at 10 percent.
The 10 percent cap was first approved by voters in 2008, but is set to expire next January.
Amendment 2 would make the cap permanent – though it does not apply to school district taxes.
Non-homesteaded properties include second homes and rental apartments, and nonresidential property like commercial property and vacant land.
Tax increases on homesteaded properties in Florida is limited to 3 percent a year.
Brent Anderson who serves as the Panhandle Regional Coordinator at “Everybody is for Amendment 2 Campaign” told commissioners that while the amendment is specifically for non-homesteaded properties everyone would benefit because any tax increases to business owners are ultimately passed on to consumers.
