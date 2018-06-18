The Florida Department of Agriculture is accepting nominations for the 2018 “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award, which recognizes women in all areas of the industry who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture.
Since 1985, women who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture have been honored with the “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award.
The award is presented to the recipient during the Florida State Fair in Tampa.
The deadline for submitting nominations is July 31st.
Nominations may be submitted electronically at the Florida Department of Agriculture website at FreshfromFlorida.com.
https://www.freshfromflorida.com/Divisions-Offices/Marketing-and-Development/Agriculture-Industry/Agricultural-Awards-and-Honors/Woman-of-the-Year-in-Agriculture-Award
