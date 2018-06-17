FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

SLUGGER is a very handsome 2 year old Chocolate Labrador Retriever. He is social and smart but hasn't had much training. He should go to a home with someone willing to spend time teaching him manners and getting him the exercise he needs. If you are a Chocolate Lab fan, you don't want to miss out on the opportunity to adopt this sweetheart!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
