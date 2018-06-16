Renovation work on the Indian Creek Boat Ramp in Eastpoint is expected to be finished by the end of the month.
The boat ramp is in Indian Creek Park on North Bayshore Drive – it is mostly used by commercial fishermen including crabbers and oystermen.
Work on the nearly 530 thousand dollar project began in January – the ramp has been closed since then.
The project includes demolishing the existing ramp and constructing a new pre-stressed concrete approach and boat ramp.
It also includes adding an access gangway, floating dock and sidewalk.
http://live.oysterradio.com/